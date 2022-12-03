Hit or miss showers today

Our Saturday has started off a little foggy and muggy. We’ve also had some spotty showers this morning, and we’ll see more hit or miss showers this afternoon. It’s going to stay warm and humid today with highs in the mid 70s.

A few more showers can’t be ruled out tonight, and we won’t cool down too much. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning. Some more fog is possible, too. Sunday afternoon will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and there will be a few isolated showers.

We’re going to be in this warm and muggy pattern for a while. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll also keep a chance for a few spotty showers. It’s going to be even warmer by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

