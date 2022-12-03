WLOX Careers
Gulfport nursing home residents fall in love, get married at facility

Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wedding bells are ringing, but not at the chapel. Lakeview Nursing Center holding the first marriage ceremony for two of their residents.

79-year-old James Lawson and 75-year-old Raliene Jones tied the knot Friday afternoon. Their love for each other blossomed six years ago in the halls of the home.

“They met each other here at Lakeview Nursing Center, found common interests, fell in love and now they’ve made the ultimate contract to each other,” their officiant, Joseph Beall said.

They both donned denim and cowboy hats, keeping in line with their theme.

“They did want a Western theme - I did not have a hat, or boots or anything,” Beall said.

This isn’t the bride and groom’s first rodeo, both of them have had two previous marriages.

“They say three’s a charm, so I feel like I got the charm,” bride Railene Lawson said.

“It is a very special thing because both of them have gone through the twists and turns of life,” Beall said.

The Lawsons say being surrounded by their friends was the real icing on the cake.

“Very special, it’s the beginning of the rest of our lives together,” the bride said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

