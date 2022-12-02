Waveland PD searching for suspect following gas station robbery

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout after an armed robbery in Waveland.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, officers with Waveland PD were sent to Mobil Food Mart at 612 Highway 90 after receiving reports of the robbery.

They then spoke with the store clerk, who said that they were sweeping the store when a man with a gun walked in and ordered her to open the cash register and give him the money from inside. The man then took the cash and ordered the clerk not to move while he pointed a gun at them, then ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5′7 in height with a slender build and dreadlocks. He had on red adidas jogging pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

