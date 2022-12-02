TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine stuck in upright position

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising that the Wilkes Drawbridge on Cowan-Lorraine Road is currently malfunctioning.

The bridge is stuck in an upright position, according to MDOT. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

MDOT’s traffic site shows major congestion in the area. You can view live updates here.

We’re not sure how long the bridge will be stuck, but we’ll keep updating this story with information as we receive it.

