One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said an injured and bleeding woman was found inside a gunshot-riddled Cadillac Escalade nearby. Another victim, a male, was found in a housing complex a mile and a half away with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were transported for medical treatment.

Atkinson said the shootings all appear to be related to the same series of events, and the investigation that follows will consider whether the fatality was the result of suicide.

Sheriffs, as well as Carthage Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the incident and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will follow through on the case.

