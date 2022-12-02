WLOX Careers
Military members play in annual softball game

MGM Park
MGM Park
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the Chiefs vs. Eagles annual softball game. The game is an Air Force tradition that’s been in place for years.

“These are what memories are made of,” said chief master sergeant Lance Power. “It will carry on for years for those of us who are fortunate enough to play today. I remember being an airman years and years ago coming to these events. I just had such a great time with my teammates.”

Close to three thousand people were on hand at MGM Park. Folks were treated to a freestyle drill competition and military working dog demo before players hit the field.

“We invited the Armed Forces retirement home and other communities,” Power said.

The name behind the annual game has plenty of meaning. The highest enlisted rank in the Air Force is chief master sergeant. On the officer side, colonels are were the leaders representing the eagles.

“Colonels serve as our commanders,” Power added. “Chiefs serve as the senior enlisted leaders. We’re just here to support the camraderie, team effort, and give everyone an opportunity to compete. It’s a healthy, spirited competition.”

This is the second year that the annual softball game has been held at MGM Park. Biloxi mayor Fofo Gilich threw out the first pitch.

