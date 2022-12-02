MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Jackson State University Campus Enforcement are investigating an apparent crime on the school’s campus.

Few details are available about what happened but we do know that investigators have put up crime scene tape around the parking lot near the water tower. WLBT crews also saw investigators placing a body inside the coroner’s marked vehicle.

JSU President Thomas K. Hudson was also on the scene early Friday speaking with campus police.

We’ve tried reaching out to JSU campus police but no details were released to the media.

School police issued an email alert to students Friday morning, saying, “There is an ongoing investigation on campus and officials are on the scene in the Tiger World parking lot. There is no active threat and the campus remains open.”

This story is being updated as information becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.