Mayor Hewes covers numerous topics with Gulfport State of the City address

Purpose focused. Passion Driven. It's the theme of the 2022 Gulfport State of the City address...
Purpose focused. Passion Driven. It’s the theme of the 2022 Gulfport State of the City address from Mayor Billy Hewes.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Purpose focused. Passion Driven. It’s the theme of the 2022 Gulfport State of the City address from Mayor Billy Hewes. He talked about everything Gulfport, including the blue economy, growth along several different corridors, to the expansion down by Jones Park and the Mississippi Aquarium.

“Really the beauty of it is when investors want to come in and they see an opportunity. We’re much more affordable than larger cities and being a seaboard community where we are, that’s where folks gravitate to,” Hewes said.

He also talked about youth violence, and cleaning up the town as far as trash and debris are concerned.

“In this throw away society, people are too easily tossing things out. We’re telling people to think before you throw, and just keep it in your car until you get home or your business. There are plenty of trash receptacles. That’s why we have garbage pick up. Not on our streets.”

Hewes ended the talk with his own “Night Before Christmas,” which highlighted the city’s 600 employees.

