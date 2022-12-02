Friday’s Forecast

Chilly again this morning with temperatures as cold as the 30s and 40s. Low humidity will linger this morning before it turns muggier this afternoon. Morning sunshine will give way to cloudier skies later today with hardly any rain. Today’s high temperatures should climb to the upper 60s and lower 70s which would be warmer than yesterday. A chance for hit-or-miss showers tomorrow as a front approaches. No heavy rain is expected; amounts should be light. The weekend will be mild with highs in the 70s.

