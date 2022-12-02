WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake

Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The internet is the wild west when it comes to marketing and promotional campaigns and those efforts can range from mundane to the obnoxiously absurd.

Apparently, the fine folks at PointsBet Sportsbook decided to give Louisiana sports fans a Who Dat heart-attack by posting a prank promotional video that depicts the future Hall of Fame New Orleans Saints quarterback filming a spot in the middle of a field during a thunderstorm getting struck by lightning.

The reactions online ranged from curious to deeply concerned and upset.

Several outlets rushed to confirm if something terrible did indeed happen and several, including NBC Sports, were able to confirm that the video is a fake.

Drew Brees himself confirmed online that the video was a prank...and apparently, he thinks it was funny enough to make a joke about it. Saints fans might disagree.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan had jokes of his own.

May we all go forth in today’s lesson on “how to internet.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock...
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, School...
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against New Orleans Saints...
49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the...
Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) before the start of an NFL football game in...
Kamara’s trial date set for after conclusion of NFL season