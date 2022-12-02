Columbine school shooting survivor speaks to students

WLOX Careers
Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at assemblies to share how his life transformed.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Craig Scott is using music and creativity to help create a positive school culture.

“It’s truly incredible that a person like Craig exists in this world,” said Hancock High School student Ryan Meade. “It’s a very tough thing to turn all of that anger and hatred for somebody into this big of a program. It’s crazy how many people he’s touched.”

Scott is a Columbine High School shooting survivor. His sister Rachel Joy Scott was the first to die that day. He’s now dedicating his life to helping end school violence.

This week, he spoke to students in the Hancock County School District.

“I’ve learned that forgiveness is the number one thing,” said Hancock High School student Cadence Ladner. “It’s been hard, but I have been trying my best. With Craig coming in and talking about forgiveness, I feel like it’s going to help me.”

Scott’s program is credited for helping to save thousands of suicides and at least 12 documented school shootings.

“It’s been overwhelming,” said Hancock County School District superintendent Rhett Ladner. “We’ve had students to reach out to us and tell us that it’s one of the best things they’ve ever gone to.”

“I think it’s really important that we focus on mental health now because it’s just a major issue,” added Hancock High School student Allie Anglin. “So many people go through it and I believe that as high school students, we need to know that there are other people going through the same thing. When he came it just showed us so much about our mental health and other people’s mental health and how we affect other people.”

The school shooting survivor is using his voice and key messages his sister left behind to promote wholeness through kindness and compassion.

Craig Scott has addressed more than one million students at school assemblies to share how his life was transformed.

