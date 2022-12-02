Biloxi city leaders discuss new developments along the waterfront

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Improvements are happening all along the waterfront.

Red, green, purple, pink, and blue colors sparkle in downtown Biloxi. You’ve may have seen the observation wheel at Margaritaville dazzling in the sky, and it’s almost time to hitch a ride.

Ward 6 Councilman Kenny Glavan said Paradise Pier Fun Park will bring more people to the area, expanding economic growth.

“Everybody is anticipating the optical wheel, the observation wheel. It’s much more than that. It will certainty be the centerpiece and the glitter that attracts people, but we’ve got 15 additional rides into addition to the optical wheel but you’ll be able to see the beautiful panoramic views of the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Glavan.

As for the city of Biloxi, there’s quite a bit on the city’s agenda. A list of upcoming projects remain on the docket.

“I think when you see significant investment by the private and public sectors you see that economic growth other than the amusement park. You see over amenities like our harbor. We’re adding enhancements to our harbors with floatable docks and all those amenities work,” said Glavan.

Glavan mentioned the $1.4 million expansion project on Kuhn Street to improve parking, two ramps, and a boat launch. With thousands visiting the Biloxi beach per year, Mayor Fofo Gilich said it’s all about making sure the public can reach the shore.

“Over the years, we looked at sand and some alternatives and the walkability of the seawalk. As general Spraggins from the DMR said this is a pilot project to kind of prove what can be done on top of the existing sea wall. They’re excited to add this to their walkability list,” said Gilich.

Right now, city leaders are discussing building Tullis Gardens and Hotel, along with a few other items for East Biloxi.

“It was an icon back in the day so we have the opportunity to bring that back in addition to feature a very nice 200 room hotel amenties. We’ll just keep just growing. And give the public what they want,” said Glavan.

