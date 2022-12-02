WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Biloxi city leaders discuss new developments along the waterfront

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Improvements are happening all along the waterfront.

Red, green, purple, pink, and blue colors sparkle in downtown Biloxi. You’ve may have seen the observation wheel at Margaritaville dazzling in the sky, and it’s almost time to hitch a ride.

Ward 6 Councilman Kenny Glavan said Paradise Pier Fun Park will bring more people to the area, expanding economic growth.

“Everybody is anticipating the optical wheel, the observation wheel. It’s much more than that. It will certainty be the centerpiece and the glitter that attracts people, but we’ve got 15 additional rides into addition to the optical wheel but you’ll be able to see the beautiful panoramic views of the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Glavan.

As for the city of Biloxi, there’s quite a bit on the city’s agenda. A list of upcoming projects remain on the docket.

“I think when you see significant investment by the private and public sectors you see that economic growth other than the amusement park. You see over amenities like our harbor. We’re adding enhancements to our harbors with floatable docks and all those amenities work,” said Glavan.

Glavan mentioned the $1.4 million expansion project on Kuhn Street to improve parking, two ramps, and a boat launch. With thousands visiting the Biloxi beach per year, Mayor Fofo Gilich said it’s all about making sure the public can reach the shore.

“Over the years, we looked at sand and some alternatives and the walkability of the seawalk. As general Spraggins from the DMR said this is a pilot project to kind of prove what can be done on top of the existing sea wall. They’re excited to add this to their walkability list,” said Gilich.

Right now, city leaders are discussing building Tullis Gardens and Hotel, along with a few other items for East Biloxi.

“It was an icon back in the day so we have the opportunity to bring that back in addition to feature a very nice 200 room hotel amenties. We’ll just keep just growing. And give the public what they want,” said Glavan.

For more information on city of Biloxi project click here .

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Volunteers spent the afternoon unloading 25,000 wreaths and boxes of bows.
Volunteers laying 25,000 wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery
Craig Scott
Columbine school shooting survivor speaks to students