Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Ochsner in Bay St. Louis, then later a hospital in New Orleans. She is currently in stable condition.

There is no one in custody yet. Deputies will be able to interview the shooting victim soon and learn more about what led up to the gunshot and who might have fired a bullet at her.

Right now, Sheriff Adam says this appears to be a domestic-related shooting.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.