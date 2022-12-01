WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says

A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock...
A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.(AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Sheriff Adam says around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 6000 block of West Forrest Street in Bayside Park, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Ochsner in Bay St. Louis, then later a hospital in New Orleans. She is currently in stable condition.

There is no one in custody yet. Deputies will be able to interview the shooting victim soon and learn more about what led up to the gunshot and who might have fired a bullet at her.

Right now, Sheriff Adam says this appears to be a domestic-related shooting.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, School...
Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school
Beautiful, cool day
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
The holiday season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast this...
Christmas festivals, light shows, events happening across the Coast this weekend