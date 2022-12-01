Stone High student charged with bringing a gun to school

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Stone County School Superintendent Inita Owen says it was the best possible outcome for a terrible situation. One day after a student brought a loaded gun to the Stone High School campus, Owen praised students and staff for how they handled the incident.

“We teach ‘see something, say something’ and it worked,” Owen said.

Tuesday morning, a student texted their parent to report seeing another student with a gun. That parent then called the school.

“Our school resource officer got with the student and called the sheriff’s department right away,” Owen said. “They put everything into practice that we teach.”

Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer confirmed the student had a loaded .40 caliber pistol tucked in his belt. Farmer said the student told authorities he found the gun.

The student was not in a classroom at the time, so most classmates had no idea what happened. Still, Owen said she notified teachers and parents right way to reassure them students and staff were safe.

”I hate that it happened, but it was the best possible outcome.”

The student is charged with possession of a gun on a school campus. The case is being handled through youth court.

