WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

State offers new option to earning diploma

Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.
Ameriprise Financial
If you have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC, you can now combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.(Shannon Fagan | Shannon Fagan)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning December 1, Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.

The Mississippi Community College Board announced the new offering Thursday - TotalTranscript® offered by DiplomaSender.

It allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC to combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

Prior to TotalTranscript®, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Mr. Kell Smith, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board.

The Mississippi Community College Board’s Office of Adult Education is responsible for administering and overseeing the state’s Adult Education program.

For more information, call 601-432-6518 or email info@mccb.edu.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

Jodi Oehms, a wheelchair-bound resident of Sunplex Subacute Center in Ocean Springs, walked...
Wheelchair-bound woman walks for first time in four years
Artemis I
“Everything’s going well” | Local Stennis test conductor gives Artemis I update
A young woman was shot in the Bayside Park area Wednesday afternoon, according to Hancock...
Woman shot in Bayside Park, sheriff says
The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility