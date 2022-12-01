WLOX Careers
Picayune prepares for rematch with West Point in 5A state title game

The Picayune Maroon Tide are set to take on with the West Point Green Wave in the 5A state...
The Picayune Maroon Tide are set to take on with the West Point Green Wave in the 5A state title game for the third time in four years.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Maroon Tide are set to take on with the West Point Green Wave in the 5A state title game for the third time in four years.

The Green Wave are no stranger to the state title game, making it for seven years in a row to the final game.

The Tide and Green Wave met in 2019, where West Point came out on top, 38-26. The Tide would retaliate in 2021 with a victory of their own, winning 40-21. Saturday’s game will break the tie in the series.

For Picayune head coach Cody Stogner, he says he’s proud of the effort his team has put forth dating back to the 2021 state title game and hopes he can send this year’s senior class off with another state title.

”There’s a lot of goals we set forth throughout the year, and obviously a big goal is to get back to this point and win one,” said Stogner. “We’ve soaked it all in this week because we know it’s very hard to get here. It took a lot of effort and a lot of work and these seniors have put a stamp on this program.”

“They’ve won 25 games straight dating back to last year, and we’re trying to make history. But to be honest with you, that’s not really on their mind. On their mind is it’s another football game on a Friday night and we get to play. Their preparation this week has been great, and we’re looking forward to Friday night, it’s going to be a blast.”

The Tide and the Green Wave kick off at 7 p.m. at the Rock in Hattiesburg.

