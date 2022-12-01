WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

Netflix released roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan." (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words.

Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” comes as their relatives — the Prince and Princess of Wales — embark on a U.S. trip meant to promote the future king’s Earthshot prize. The trip to Boston, which is William and Kate’s first one since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, had already been clouded by tensions with Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California.

The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the Duke of Sussex says as a photo of Meghan crying while holding a cellphone is shown. There’s the sound of glass breaking and an image of William and Kate appears.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us,” Meghan says as the trailer ends.

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

Netflix is billing the six-part series as “an unprecedented and in-depth” look at “one of the most-discussed couples in history.” It is directed by Liz Garbus, the Emmy winning producer of the Netflix documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

In 2020, Prince Harry and his wife signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streaming service.

The couple has already addressed their problems with the royal family in a bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Latest News

About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County,...
Aerial video: School bus crash in New York
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix releases trailer for Harry and Meghan's docuseries
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season