George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss

OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) -Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal.

The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021.

Daniels will have two years of eligibility left in his college career.

