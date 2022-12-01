“Everything’s going well” | Local Stennis test conductor gives Artemis I update

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As far as NASA’S Artemis Mission goes, it’s still all systems go.

You might remember a few weeks ago when the SLS Artemis I blasted off into space with those four RS-25 engines that were tested at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

One of those who were front and center at launch was Jack Conley.

“The biggest baddest rocket to date, right?”

Jack is a D’Iberville native who works out at Stennis.

“During high school, I decided to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.” said Conley “I learned Stennis was right down the road and they test rocket engines, so I said that’s what I’ve got to do. All four engines, I played a small role or a significant role in testing them before they were installed on the core stage. I played a big part in the green run testing as the test conductor. To have the hardware that’s touched and handled fly and go into space is just incredible.”

Conley worked on those engine tests, and now, he’s working on future Artemis missions. He says right now, the data being collected on Artemis I as it orbits the moon is crucial.

“Everything is going well. In fact, it’s going so well that they’re adding extra test objectives to the mission. They’re able to spend time adding objectives rather than trouble-shooting anomalies. We are on the frontlines working on the upgraded, heavy lift upper stage called the EUS,” Conley added.

He also says in the grand scheme of things, Artemis is just getting started.

“The work never stops. We’re always looking to improve.”

