WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.(WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A FedEx employee has died at a facility in Tennessee this week.

WMC reported the employee died while working at a facility in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

FedEx confirmed the death of one of its team members and released the following statement:

“We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all those affected by this event. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are still under investigation, and FedEx is fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Representatives with FedEx did not immediately release the employee’s name or what role the person was in with the company.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the worker was a 48-year-old man.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported it is aware of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
UPDATE: Traffic clear after ‘super wide-load transport’ on I-10 westbound between Ala. state line, Gulfport
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row
Jodi Oehms, a wheelchair-bound resident of Sunplex Subacute Center in Ocean Springs, walked...
Wheel-chair bound woman walks for first time in four years
Artemis I
“Everything’s going well” | Local Stennis test conductor gives Artemis I update
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax case wraps up with closing arguments