AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah and Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Flipping the current college football playoff from four-teams to a 12-teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to anything long term. But, The Granddaddy of Them All wants the CFP management committee to assure game organizers that their game will continue to be played annually on New Year's Day.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams.

A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated Press that the Rose Bowl is prepared to be flexible and wants to continue to be part of the playoff beyond 2025.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff still needed to give final approval on expansion plans.

The university presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff were seeking a decision from Rose Bowl officials about whether they would amend contracts for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons and allow the CFP to triple in size from four teams to 12.

The Rose Bowl is scheduled to have a traditional Pac-12-Big Ten matchup in those seasons. To have a 12-team playoff, instead of the current four teams, the Rose Bowl would need to host a semifinal in its traditional Jan. 1 time slot.

Rose Bowl officials had asked the CFP to guarantee the game would remain on New Year’s Day in the new format for 2026 and beyond.

The original 12-year contract the CFP has with ESPN expires after the 2025-26 season. CFP officials had being unwilling to make any binding commitments about the College Football Playoff beyond 2025.

