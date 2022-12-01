WLOX Careers
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather

(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms.

Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the impact:

  • South Jefferson Davis County EF0
  • South Lawrence County EF1
  • Bassfield, Mississippi EF1
  • Magnolia, Mississippi EF1
  • Winston-Choctaw Counties EF1
  • Jasper County EF2
  • Lowndes County EF2
  • Greene County EF3

As damage continues to be assessed in the coming days, more events will be added and current information could be altered.

