8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms.

Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the impact:

South Jefferson Davis County EF0

South Lawrence County EF1

Bassfield, Mississippi EF1

Magnolia, Mississippi EF1

Winston-Choctaw Counties EF1

Jasper County EF2

Lowndes County EF2

Greene County EF3

As damage continues to be assessed in the coming days, more events will be added and current information could be altered.

