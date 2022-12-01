WLOX Careers
7 Southern Miss football players earn All-Sun Belt honors

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven Southern Miss Golden Eagles football players were announced to All-Sun Belt Conference teams Thursday morning.

The multitude of Golden Eagles were key contributors to securing bowl eligibility for the Southern Miss program in the 2022 season, which qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2019.

Star running back Frank Gore Jr., the son of future NFL future Hall of Famer Frank Gore, earned First Team honors in the all-purpose position. Gore Jr. also earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

Wide receiver and C Spire Conerly Trophy nominee Jason Brownlee, linebacker Santrell Latham, and defensive backs Jay Stanley and Malik Shorts received All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense honors.

Kicker Briggs Bourgeois and Punter and Ray Guy nominee Mason Hunt were named to the All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams.

Four Golden Eagles, including defensive lineman Jalen Williams, linebacker Daylen Gill, linebacker Averie Habas, and defensive back Natrone Brooks were also tabbed All-Sun Belt Honorable Mentions.

Southern Miss finished the season at an even (6-6), (4-4 in conference play) under second-year head coach Will Hall. The Golden Eagles will learn their bowl destination on Selection Sunday, December 4.

