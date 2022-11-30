WLOX Careers
Wednesday’s Forecast

We're almost completely done with the rainy and stormy weather this morning. Watch out for flooded spots on the roads. Looking forward to sunshine later today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Much of South MS is already done with the bad weather this morning. But, it will stay stormy in parts of Jackson County for the next hour or so. Be careful of flooded spots on roads since we did see 2-4″ of rain overnight. Temperatures this morning in the 70s will become a few degrees cooler into the upper 60s by this afternoon. So, it will not warm up this afternoon and it may even cool off a little this afternoon compared to this morning.

