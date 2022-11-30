TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Super wide-load transport’ backs up I-10 westbound traffic between Ala. state line, Gulfport

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is alerting drivers there will be congestion on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning as a super wide-load transport takes place.

According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and the US 49 South Exit (Gulfport Exit 34 A). The transport is in action as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The load will be escorted by police on I-10 westbound from mile-marker 77 to mile-marker 34. It will be very slow moving, so drivers can expect moderate delays in the area for a few hours.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

