WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Super wide-load transport’ backs up I-10 westbound traffic between Ala. state line, Gulfport

According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and...
According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and the US 49 South Exit (Gulfport Exit 34 A).(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is alerting drivers there will be congestion on I-10 westbound Wednesday morning as a super wide-load transport takes place.

According to MDOT, the congestion will be most noticeable between the Alabama State line and the US 49 South Exit (Gulfport Exit 34 A). The transport is in action as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The load will be escorted by police on I-10 westbound from mile-marker 77 to mile-marker 34. It will be very slow moving, so drivers can expect moderate delays in the area for a few hours.

We will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Latest News

One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call came in near mile marker 2.
Traffic cleared after semi-truck fire shut down I-10 westbound near La. state line
A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound...
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line; one lane now open
A semi-truck fire on I-10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana border has shut down all westbound...
Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound near La. state line