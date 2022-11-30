Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole.

Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place.

Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly.

Ward 2 councilman Ron Roland said the sinkhole developed after a breakage in the main drainage line.

This has resulted in other drainage issues in the area. He said crews are working on a permanent fixture to sinkhole.

" I appreciate them putting up with the infrastructure problems we do have, and we have a lot in the city. The line to get these projects done is not unbroken. There’s just a lot of them to be done. I do appreciate their patience,” he said.

Repairs are estimated to take up to two weeks.

