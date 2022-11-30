WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport

Infrastructure relief comes to one community after a year of temporary fixes.
Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport neighborhood is finally seeing road work for a giant sinkhole.

Repairs begin on the corner of Ford Street and Palmer Place.

Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to fill the hole quickly.

Ward 2 councilman Ron Roland said the sinkhole developed after a breakage in the main drainage line.

This has resulted in other drainage issues in the area. He said crews are working on a permanent fixture to sinkhole.

" I appreciate them putting up with the infrastructure problems we do have, and we have a lot in the city. The line to get these projects done is not unbroken. There’s just a lot of them to be done. I do appreciate their patience,” he said.

Repairs are estimated to take up to two weeks.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

Barq Building went through a six-month demolition period with crews removing more than 30 loads...
Barq building in downtown Biloxi expecting new upgrades during renovation
School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures
Principal James Hughey tells us he hopes more people get to see the painting.
East Central High students paint parking spot dedicated to Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately.
Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday