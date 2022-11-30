Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Pass Christian senior Marin Beeson put pen tp paper Tuesday to continue her academic and athletic career at Delta State.

Beeson is a two-sport athlete at Pass, playing volleyball and softball, but will join the Lady Statesmen softball team next year.

She says the coaching staff and the way they operate and run the team are what drew her to Delta State.

“When I went to the camp it was a different experience,” she said. “It was different from a lot of the rest of the camps I went to, it was very fast paced and I liked that. The coaches were very knowledgeable about what they were telling me. It was the slightest little thing and I was like, ‘I didn’t notice that’ and it helped a ton.”

Beeson will get her senior softball season underway in the next few months.

