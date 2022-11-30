WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Pass Christian senior Marin Beeson put pen tp paper Tuesday to continue her academic and athletic career at Delta State.

Beeson is a two-sport athlete at Pass, playing volleyball and softball, but will join the Lady Statesmen softball team next year.

She says the coaching staff and the way they operate and run the team are what drew her to Delta State.

“When I went to the camp it was a different experience,” she said. “It was different from a lot of the rest of the camps I went to, it was very fast paced and I liked that. The coaches were very knowledgeable about what they were telling me. It was the slightest little thing and I was like, ‘I didn’t notice that’ and it helped a ton.”

Beeson will get her senior softball season underway in the next few months.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

Marin Beeson
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball
Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard was named the 6A Mr. Football and Picayune running back...
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards
Mr Football
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy