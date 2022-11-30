WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night.

The freshman running back led the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards in the 2022 season with 1,476 yards gained on the ground, along with 17 touchdowns.

Judkins beat out the other two finalists, Mississippi State’s defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, who led the nation with 6 pick-sixes, an NCAA record, and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led his team to its first undefeated season in JSU history.

The full list of nominees included:

  • Alcorn State University – Jarveon Howard (Running Back)
  • Belhaven University – Connor Fordham (Linebacker)
  • Delta State University – Patrick Shegog (Quarterback)
  • Jackson State University – Shedeur Sanders (Quarterback)
  • Millsaps College – Moïse Tezzo (Wide Receiver/Kick Returner)
  • Mississippi College – Marcus Williams (Running Back)
  • Mississippi State University – Emmanuel Forbes, Jr. (Defensive Back)
  • Mississippi Valley State University – Ronnie Thomas (Defensive Lineman)
  • University of Mississippi – Quinshon Judkins (Running Back)
  • University of Southern Mississippi – Jason Brownlee (Wide Receiver)

Judkins became the 11th Ole Miss Rebel to win the award and the third consecutive Rebel to claim the trophy, including Matt Corral last year and Elijah Moore in 2020.

The freshman running back wasn’t the only Rebel to receive an award Tuesday night. Ole Miss offensive guard Nick Broeker was awarded the 2022 Kent Hull Trophy, an award given to the state’s best offensive lineman.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

Pass Christian senior Marin Beeson signed with Delta State softball Tuesday.
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball
Marin Beeson
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball
Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard was named the 6A Mr. Football and Picayune running back...
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards
Mr Football
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards