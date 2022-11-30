Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Two coast high school football players accepted one of the highest honors in the sport as Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard and Picayune running back Dante Dowdell accepted the Mr. Football award for Mississippi.

Dowdell was named the 5A Mr. Football as he’s put together an impressive senior season.

The Oregon commit has nearly 2,000 yards on the ground alone and 28 touchdowns.

He’s helped lead the Maroon Tide to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the state title game for the second straight year.

Hubbard was named the 6A Mr. Football for the second year in a row as he continued his impressive run with the Greyhounds.

The Alabama commit has nearly 2,200 yards through the air and more than 1,700 yards on the ground with 41 total touchdowns on the year.

For both, they say the award is a special one but are also thankful for the team they have around them.

”It means a lot to me, my family, coaches, and players, and especially the city of Ocean Springs,” said Hubbard. “I’m a senior so I don’t get to put on the uniform again and go out there but I think we’ve set the standard for how ocean Ocean springs and how everybody has to play.

”It feels good to know you’re one of the best football players in the state of Mississippi,” said Dowdell. “We’ve developed a brotherhood as a team. We’ve really played together since peewee ball so it feels good for this group to be as good as we are right now and we’re accomplishing great things.”

