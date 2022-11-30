WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Two coast high school football players accepted one of the highest honors in the sport as Ocean Springs quarterback Bray Hubbard and Picayune running back Dante Dowdell accepted the Mr. Football award for Mississippi.

Dowdell was named the 5A Mr. Football as he’s put together an impressive senior season.

The Oregon commit has nearly 2,000 yards on the ground alone and 28 touchdowns.

He’s helped lead the Maroon Tide to an undefeated regular season and a spot in the state title game for the second straight year.

Hubbard was named the 6A Mr. Football for the second year in a row as he continued his impressive run with the Greyhounds.

The Alabama commit has nearly 2,200 yards through the air and more than 1,700 yards on the ground with 41 total touchdowns on the year.

For both, they say the award is a special one but are also thankful for the team they have around them.

”It means a lot to me, my family, coaches, and players, and especially the city of Ocean Springs,” said Hubbard. “I’m a senior so I don’t get to put on the uniform again and go out there but I think we’ve set the standard for how ocean Ocean springs and how everybody has to play.

”It feels good to know you’re one of the best football players in the state of Mississippi,” said Dowdell. “We’ve developed a brotherhood as a team. We’ve really played together since peewee ball so it feels good for this group to be as good as we are right now and we’re accomplishing great things.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Church members react after one dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

Pass Christian senior Marin Beeson signed with Delta State softball Tuesday.
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball
Marin Beeson
Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball
Mr Football
Ocean Springs’ Bray Hubbard, Picayune’s Dante Dowdell accept Mr. Football awards
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy