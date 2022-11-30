WLOX Careers
Mississippi Power sends crews to Alabama to help with storm aftermath

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While South Mississippi might have made it out of Tuesday’s severe weather relatively unscathed, our neighbors to the east had a different experience. However, Mississippi Power is stepping in to help.

A Mississippi Power storm team of 75 linemen, engineers and support personnel left for Alabama Wednesday morning to assist Alabama Power.

The storm spawned a possible tornado near Bassfield and produced heavy winds, rain and hail across the company’s service are.

The heaviest damage in Mississippi was in the northeastern area of the state, where a tornado caused damage in the Golden Triangle region.

“Our customers were thankfully spared the brunt of these storms,” said Shared Services Manager Scott Cashwell. “But our brothers and sisters at Alabama Power need our support today and we’re happy to send resources to assist their restoration efforts. We’ll focus on safety as we travel and then work to get the lights back on as quickly as possible.”

Mississippi Power crews met early Wednesday morning and left from service centers across southeast Mississippi. Teams from the Coast area are traveling to assist in the Mobile area. Additionally, 85 of the company’s contractors are also making the trip to Alabama.

