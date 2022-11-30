King’s Kitchen outreach celebrates 10 years of service

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis is celebrating its 10th anniversary by doing what it always does: serving people.

The volunteers doing the work to help others in need are receiving blessings of their own.

In those 10 years, King’s Kitchen has served more than 400,000 meals, and clothed thousands of people.

“The ones that have nothing usually say, ‘I only take what I need, because somebody else might need it,’ " said volunteer Linda Carver. “And it’s just like, ‘Oh ... OK.’ You know? So, yeah, there is a need. There is a great need in this area.”

King’s Kitchen is a multi-layered program through Central Bible Church in Bay St. Louis, and it’s managed by outreach pastor Connie Lyons.

“What keeps me going is knowing that we are here to help someone, to see families smile,” she said. “We know families lose jobs. And when they come here and they get a meal or to get clothing or to get shampoo or deodorant, that warms my heart.”

Church member Glynnis Piazza does what is needed, but baking is where she shines.

“I think it gives a little bit of feeling of home,” she said. “I always think of my grandmother who I began baking with. And so, I want others to feel that joy, if it’s just for a day.”

Chef Lubertha Parker began her journey here as community service to work off a ticket she received. Now, she doesn’t want to leave.

“That ticket was a major blessing,” she said. “And it’s opened other doors as well. Just being able to help people when they come up. We have different volunteers and meeting new people. I love to meet people. So, it’s been a major blessing - that ticket.”

King’s Kitchen has given Catherine Revere a new purpose.

“I’ve been homeless, and I’ve been looking, and I’ve been searching, and this is where I feel fulfilled,” she said. “Right here in Bay St. Louis at King’s Kitchen.”

King’s Kitchen also is expecting to fully open a shower and laundry service for the homeless as soon as some infrastructure work is complete.

