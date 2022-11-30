WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the...
Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in a battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday without giving further details.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

The death will be a blow to the group as al-Qurayshi is the second leader to be killed this year. The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.

Al-Muhajer said that a new leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, was named as the group’s new leader.

Al-Qurayshi is the third leader to be killed since its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in northwest in October 2019.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Latest News

When a yellow Camaro pulled into the parking lot at the Waveland Walmart on Hwy 90 Monday, the...
Police: Suspected coastwide shoplifting spree ends in Waveland
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is set to be elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House...
Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead House Dems’ next generation
Laura Keen said she plans to “be smart” with her winnings but wants to use some of it to take a...
Low fuel light while Christmas gift shopping leads to couple’s $1 million lottery win
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect