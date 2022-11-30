Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the woman was 50-year-old Brandon Galloway from Gulfport. She was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

The car crashed into First Missionary Baptist Church at Commerce Street and Washington Avenue, just off Pass Road.

Switzer says Galloway had a medical history, so the crash was most likely caused by some sort of medical event.

The car reportedly caught fire during the wreck.

Some church members were present at the time of the crash. One member told WLOX they planned to meet at the church Tuesday night, but after the incident, they are praying for the victim.

“We’re just going to pray and we’re just going to go in and see what we need to do in the church,” Maggie Grovesnor said. “This has been hard, very hard. It’s even harder for the lady. I mean the church can be replaced, but she can’t.”

