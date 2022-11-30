WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Gulfport woman dies after car crashes into church, catches on fire; church members react to the tragedy

WLOX News sent a reporter to the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a wreck at a Gulfport church that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says the woman was 50-year-old Brandon Galloway from Gulfport. She was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.

The car crashed into First Missionary Baptist Church at Commerce Street and Washington Avenue, just off Pass Road.

Switzer says Galloway had a medical history, so the crash was most likely caused by some sort of medical event.

The car reportedly caught fire during the wreck.

Some church members were present at the time of the crash. One member told WLOX they planned to meet at the church Tuesday night, but after the incident, they are praying for the victim.

“We’re just going to pray and we’re just going to go in and see what we need to do in the church,” Maggie Grovesnor said. “This has been hard, very hard. It’s even harder for the lady. I mean the church can be replaced, but she can’t.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Latest News

35 Days of Christmas & Trains: MS Coast Model Railroad Museum
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast
As the rain ends, the sun will shine again. This afternoon looks cool, dry, & breezy. Turning...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
We're almost completely done with the rainy and stormy weather this morning. Watch out for...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Neighbors informed city leaders about the issue nearly a year ago. They asked for solutions to...
Sinkhole repair underway in Gulfport