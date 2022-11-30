George County High sign shot at overnight, police say

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Someone shot multiple bullets at the George County High School sign in the overnight hours Monday.

According to George County School District Police, officers and administrative staff at the school realized Tuesday morning that the digital sign at the north entrance of campus had been shot at multiple times.

“At no point were students or faculty in danger, given the timing of the incident,” a press release from the superintendent and chief of police said. “The George County School District Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine the names of the individuals responsible.”

The school district says they intend to pursue charges against and seek restitution from the person or persons who caused the damage.

If anyone has information about this incident, you’re urged to call the George County School District Police Department at 601-947-6993 as soon as possible.

