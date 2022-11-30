WLOX Careers
First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - One victim of a gruesome double homicide in Covington was identified Tuesday (Nov. 29) as retired Catholic priest Otis Young.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed Young, 71, was one of two murder victims discovered Tuesday, burned beyond recognition. Preston said both victims died from blunt and sharp force trauma, indicating they were bludgeoned and stabbed before their bodies were burned.

“We have positively identified Father Otis Young as one of the decedents,” Preston told Fox 8. “The second identity will be pending further investigation.”

The double homicide, discovered Monday in the 500 block of East Gibson Street, occurred just hours after Young and longtime St. Peter Catholic Church administrator Ruth Prats were reported missing. A prayer vigil was held for them Monday night at the church.

Covington police on Monday arrested Antonio Donde Tyson in connection with the double homicide, and booked him with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

Tyson was ordered held without bond on Tuesday by a St. Tammany Parish court commissioner.

“This is an active, open homicide investigation, and I will restrict my remarks to the cause and manner of death,” Preston said. “We will be using the in-house DNA lab (for the second victim) and we expect to have that identity wrapped up by the end of the week.”

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

