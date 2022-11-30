WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

East Central High students paint parking spot dedicated to Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin

Principal James Hughey tells us he hopes more people get to see the painting.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Friends of Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin are now honoring their memory by decorating a parking space at East Central High School.

Almost two months have passed since the two students were killed driving back from Homecoming.

School Principal James Hughey said he was all for students painting the parking spot.

“Some of the students came to me and wanted to decorate Chloe Taylor’s parking spot in remembrance of both Chloe and Baleigh,” Hughey said.

The inseparable best friends would often ride together to school, which gave their friends the idea to paint where the girls would park.

“We painted a taco and Taco Bell. The butterfly is because they made a TikTok, and it says when I die, I’m going to come back as one of these. They made it in her draft, and it was two butterflies. That’s why the butterflies are on there,” student Caleb Fore said.

Part of the painting includes a quote that reads, “Love like Chloe and Laugh like Baleigh.”

“It’s very special. We know it won’t ever be the same as seeing them, but it does give us that special feel good that they will always be remembered,” student Ella Hambric said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately.
Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got...
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
Principal James Hughey tells us he hopes more people get to see the painting.
East Central High School students honor their friends