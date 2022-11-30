East Central High students paint parking spot dedicated to Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Friends of Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin are now honoring their memory by decorating a parking space at East Central High School.

Almost two months have passed since the two students were killed driving back from Homecoming.

School Principal James Hughey said he was all for students painting the parking spot.

“Some of the students came to me and wanted to decorate Chloe Taylor’s parking spot in remembrance of both Chloe and Baleigh,” Hughey said.

The inseparable best friends would often ride together to school, which gave their friends the idea to paint where the girls would park.

“We painted a taco and Taco Bell. The butterfly is because they made a TikTok, and it says when I die, I’m going to come back as one of these. They made it in her draft, and it was two butterflies. That’s why the butterflies are on there,” student Caleb Fore said.

Part of the painting includes a quote that reads, “Love like Chloe and Laugh like Baleigh.”

“It’s very special. We know it won’t ever be the same as seeing them, but it does give us that special feel good that they will always be remembered,” student Ella Hambric said.

