Barq building in downtown Biloxi expecting new upgrades during renovation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A plan to bring attraction back to downtown Biloxi is underway. After six months of demolition and removing more than 30 loads of debris, the Barq building is beginning to take shape.

The building will have space for a restaurant on the first floor. The second floor will be used for retail, event spacing and even have 30 apartment units.

“All the exteriors ready. We got masons out there. We’re doing brickwork getting ready to cap some columns across there with the original capstones that go on top of that and keeping the old school look to it,” said JDLE Demolition co-owner Lee Young. “And when you see the apartments that’s going on top, you’ll see we went with very industrial look, so you’ll have exposed ductwork, brick ceiling and all the old school stuff we can keep giving people a modern appliances and amenities but still keep the old architectural feel and keep the integrity in place.”

Young said the idea came from other cities and a major push from Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich in an effort to bring back downtown Biloxi.

“Everybody’s been to various cities across the United States that’s been through this regeneration process where they want an urban center where people can actually live in downtown areas now and shopping and eating and living in a walkable, bikeable area,” Young said. “You have to give 150% credit to FoFo Gilich and his vision for what he wants downtown Biloxi to look like, and he wants it to thrive again like it did in his childhood days in the ‘40s and ‘50s. We’re trying to take that momentum he has created and bring it forward.”

Young said they hope to have some apartments ready to pre-lease online sometime after the first of next year.

