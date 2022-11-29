Tuesday’s Forecast

Dense fog may may be a concern for your drive this morning. Visibility could drop as low as a quarter-mile so you may need to leave a few minutes early to allow for any possible delays or slowdowns on the roads. Most fog should clear by 9-10am but some beach/coastal fog may linger into the day. Bring your umbrella because there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms today, especially after noon. High rain chances continue tonight through tomorrow morning. Then drier weather by midday tomorrow. There will be a risk for flooding and damaging thunderstorms from this afternoon through tomorrow morning.

