Miss America competition to begin in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Miss America competition begins in two weeks, and Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins is packing her bags.

Fifty-one candidates will be in Connecticut for the national competition and over half a million dollars in scholarships.

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins leaves on December 7 from Jackson. She begins competition week Monday, December 12, with Judges Interview.

On December 13, she will compete in Evening Gown, On Stage Question, and Social Impact Pitch. Miss Mississippi competes in Talent on December 13. December 14, there will be a celebration event, and Miss America 2023 will be crowned Thursday, December 15.

