Lucedale kicks off Christmas season with annual tree lighting

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lucedale.

The city kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting after being delayed due to a not so silent night this past weekend.

“I love the Christmas season and so do all the vendors in this town. It’s fun and really is a cute little town, we’re just really growing,” said Dee Woods, owner of Lucedale Herb Shop.

It’s a time for jingles for many, but for small business owners, it’s usually the time they see a boost in customers.

“We do get an increase in business anytime there’s something going on in town, so it helps,” Woods said.

Owners said despite the rain last week, customers still showed up for Shop Small Saturday, signaling a positive sign this Christmas season.

“We just plowed through, and the people showed up for that and the crowds were crazy, and the rain didn’t stop them,” said Michele Starr, owner of Crooked Letter. “We expect to have a good crowd. We always do, even COVID didn’t slow us down. In fact, people really poured their heart into their little town and supported the small businesses during that time.”

“A lot of people want to be able to touch and feel and actually look at something as opposed to shopping online,” Woods said. “So, I think it’s going to be good. We get a lot of foot traffic here.”

“It’s always touching to see people put money where their heart is and we expect this season to be no different,” Starr said.

A season that is sure to bring a Holly Jolly feeling to Lucedale and its businesses.

The tree will remain lit for the entire Christmas season.

Lucedale will also have a Christmas Parade Saturday night where you can see the tree in person, and we heard Santa might make an appearance.

