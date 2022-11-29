Local police, sheriff’s departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local police and sheriff’s departments are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual ‘Feed the Needy’ program.
Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:
- Biloxi Police Department: 228-385-3033
- D’Iberville Police Department: 228-396-4252
- Gulfport Police Department: 228-868-5703
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: 228-896-0606
- Long Beach Police Department: 228-865-1981
- Pass Christian Police Department: 228-452-3301
To donate money to the cause, you can send a donation to either the D’Iberville or Biloxi Police Department or call one of the two stations:
D’Iberville Police Department
Attn: Feed the Needy Program
11290 Lamey Bridge Road
D’Iberville, MS 39540
Biloxi Police Department
Attn: Feed the Needy Program
170 Porter Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
