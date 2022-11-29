Local police, sheriff’s departments ‘Feed the Needy’ this Christmas; meal requests deadline is Dec. 12

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local police and sheriff’s departments are teaming together to provide meals to those in need this holiday season with their 33rd Annual ‘Feed the Needy’ program.

Meals must be requested by December 12 by calling one of the following police or sheriff’s departments:

Biloxi Police Department: 228-385-3033

D’Iberville Police Department: 228-396-4252

Gulfport Police Department: 228-868-5703

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: 228-896-0606

Long Beach Police Department: 228-865-1981

Pass Christian Police Department: 228-452-3301

To donate money to the cause, you can send a donation to either the D’Iberville or Biloxi Police Department or call one of the two stations:

D’Iberville Police Department

Attn: Feed the Needy Program

11290 Lamey Bridge Road

D’Iberville, MS 39540

Biloxi Police Department

Attn: Feed the Needy Program

170 Porter Avenue

Biloxi, MS 39530

