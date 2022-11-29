WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system

Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

“It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system,” he wrote in a Tweet. “It is now out of the city’s control and will be overseen by a federal court.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposed interim stipulated order with the federal court, which would put an interim third-party manager over Jackson’s water system and water billing system.

The third-party manager will have sweeping authority to oversee almost all aspects of the city’s system, including the ability to raise water rates without the city council’s consent.

The agreement, which was approved by the city council earlier this month, still must be signed off on by a federal court judge. It will remain in place until a consent decree is put in place.

The governor and mayor have been at odds since the start of the water crisis in late August, with Reeves crediting the state for restoring water, and the mayor claiming the state had to step in after failing to provide Jackson with the needed resources to maintain its system over the years.

When the governor’s state of emergency ended, he said Jackson was facing a “crisis of incompetence” when it came to leadership, and that “new leadership [was needed] at the helm so that this crisis... cannot continue.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highland Drive
‘I’m really scared’: Neighbors react to shooting of 14-year-old in Biloxi home
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck

Latest News

School districts discuss factors that go into decision making for weather-related early dismissals or closures
Principal James Hughey tells us he hopes more people get to see the painting.
East Central High students paint parking spot dedicated to Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin
If you send a check, make sure the organization cashes it immediately.
Coast nonprofits talk impacts of Giving Tuesday
The Poplarville-grown music trio made it all the way to the finals this year on America's Got...
Chapel Hart performs in Biloxi tomorrow night
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church