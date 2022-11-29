WLOX Careers
One dead after car reportedly crashes, catches fire in Gulfport church

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car...
WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are working an incident at a Gulfport church that has left one person dead.

WLOX News has a reporter at the scene of Commerce Street and Washington Avenue where a car reportedly drove into First Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon.

The car reportedly caught fire during the wreck.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed to WLOX that a female victim has died at the scene.

Police report that the east side of Commerce Street and the south side of Washington Avenue near 1100 East Pass Road is shut down, so please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

