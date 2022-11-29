Biloxi city leaders continue pier and dock repairs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A handful of infrastructure projects are underway in Biloxi.

City leaders are working to repair boating docks and piers.

Ward 5 Councilman Paul Tisdale reviewed the pier and boat launch repairs,. Let’s start at Hiller Park.

“The parking lot has been enlarged. The boat launch itself, the ramp is twice as wide. New piers on either side. There’s an area that’s going to be sotted,” Tisdale said.

On the Biloxi engineering page, it lists upgrades of a concrete boat launch with a 25-foot pier on the south side and 58-foot pier on the north side.

Tisdale said there’s also work at the Commercial Docking Facility.

“Right now, they’re removing and replacing piling, which is something that needed to be done. The Point Cadet Marina, in the near future they’re going to begin dredging and doing some work there,” Tisdale said.

He said city leaders continue to work on identifying restoration projects. A handful of developments are funded by Tideland or GOMESA grants.

Tisdale also said progress is being made at the West Biloxi boat launch.

“Harrison County is constructing a boat launch south of Camelia Street. It’s still a couple months before they complete that. It’s still going to be great for boaters in west Biloxi if they want to launch,” Tisdale said.

Locations will remain closed until repairs are complete.

“If you live here on the Coast, these are quality of life projects,” Tisdale said.

