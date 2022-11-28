Shaggy’s donates $50k to Pass Christian Schools for pre-K program

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas came early to the Pass Christian School District.

On Monday, Shaggy’s Restaurants presented a $50,000 check to the district’s Early Learning Collaborative.

It’s a 1-for-1 tax credit program that aims to provide early childhood education to 4-year-old children.

Superintendent Carla Evers said the donation will help expand the district’s pre-K program by opening one additional class at Pass Christian Elementary and another at Head Start.

She said they will soon be able to provide six classes total.

“We really wanted to expand our program,” she said. “We usually have about 100 to 120 students per class. And so, we know there are more 4-year-olds out there in our community who will benefit from an early start in their education.”

Donating to the Early Learning Collaborative allows individuals and businesses to keep their tax dollars local.

The deadline for tax-credit-eligible donations is Dec. 31 for the 2022 tax year.

