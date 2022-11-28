WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Shaggy’s donates $50k to Pass Christian Schools for pre-K program

On Monday, Shaggy’s Restaurants presented a $50,000 check to the Pass Christian School...
On Monday, Shaggy’s Restaurants presented a $50,000 check to the Pass Christian School District’s Early Learning Collaborative.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas came early to the Pass Christian School District.

On Monday, Shaggy’s Restaurants presented a $50,000 check to the district’s Early Learning Collaborative.

It’s a 1-for-1 tax credit program that aims to provide early childhood education to 4-year-old children.

Superintendent Carla Evers said the donation will help expand the district’s pre-K program by opening one additional class at Pass Christian Elementary and another at Head Start.

She said they will soon be able to provide six classes total.

“We really wanted to expand our program,” she said. “We usually have about 100 to 120 students per class. And so, we know there are more 4-year-olds out there in our community who will benefit from an early start in their education.”

Donating to the Early Learning Collaborative allows individuals and businesses to keep their tax dollars local.

The deadline for tax-credit-eligible donations is Dec. 31 for the 2022 tax year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck
Highland Drive
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Members of Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 prepared shrimp dinners for 200 people...
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash

Latest News

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, center, gets ready to take the field with his team to play...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn
The holiday season is upon us! We’ve compiled a list of events happening across the Coast in...
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Events, festivities happening across the Coast
Highland Drive
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”