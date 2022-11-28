WLOX Careers
Second Street Social Club sneaks in Mardi Gras a little early with kickoff party

The Second Street Social Club in Gulfport had a taste of Carnival a little early with its membership kickoff party Sunday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The folks on Second Street in Gulfport are getting an early start on the Carnival season.

Sunday was the membership kickoff event for the second year of the “Second Street Social Club” hosted by The Almanett Hotel & Bistro.

But there’s more to the group than a second line on Second Street.

Peggy Ryland, whose family has lived on Second Street for 100 years, was honored last year with being selected the first queen of the Second Street Social Club.

“I’ve always been the queen,” she said with a big laugh. “But they finally recognized it.”

While the Second Street Social Club has a distinct Carnival vibe, there are a variety of ways to party.

“Our first event was a Mardi Gras parade,” said club co-founder Matt McDonnell. “This year, we have a Christmas party, our kickoff membership today and Mardi Gras as well. So, we’re going to three events.”

In fact, the organization is all about keeping the Second Street culture alive and well.

“People are together. You know, you meet your neighbors,” said Roxan DeRosier. “In fact, we have new neighbors across the street and their in-laws are in this weekend and she said, ‘We’re so happy that they have neighbors that all know each other and that’s just the atmosphere of Second Street.”

But new royalty must be crowned.

“We have a very special queen this year that will be near and dear to the hearts of the WLOX family,” McDonnell said.

The selection remains a secret until the general membership meeting Dec. 1.

Those wishing to join do not have to be a resident of Second Street in Gulfport to join the club.

