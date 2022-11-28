WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways

Liberty’s Coach Freeze agrees to deal with Auburn

Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.
Hugh Freeze and his team hoist the trophy following the LendingTree Bowl.(Liberty Athletics)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - According to multiple sources, including ESPN and Fox Sports, Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has agreed to a deal to become the new Auburn leader.

He will finish at Liberty with a 34-15 tally and will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 after going 9-12 in less than two seasons.

Freeze officially began as leader of the Liberty University football program in December of 2018 as the ninth head coach in program history. He had held the same position at Lambuth University (2008-09), Arkansas State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-16) prior to arriving in the Hill City.

Under Freeze, the Flames became the second team in NCAA history to secure a bowl game victory during its first three full seasons at the FBS level (2019, 2020 and 2021).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but WLOX has confirmed it happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near the...
One person killed in Gulfport wreck
Highland Drive
14-year-old hit by bullets while playing video games in Biloxi home; police say he is “alert and talking”
Johnny Lee Nichols, 51
Attempted murder suspect commits public suicide after calling to turn himself in, police say
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street; 2 detained
Members of Gautier-Vancleave American Legion Post 1992 prepared shrimp dinners for 200 people...
Shrimp boil raises money for families of teens killed in car crash

Latest News

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, center, gets ready to take the field with his team to play...
Auburn hires Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, who’s coming back to SEC
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Coach Prime not losing focus of SWAC Championship, despite job offer
The Mississippi Sea Wolves are looking for a new head coach after firing Phil Esposito,
Sea Wolves fire Head Coach Phil Esposito
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship