Biloxi shooting leaves 14-year-old wounded

Highland Drive
Highland Drive(Noah Noble)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Sunday night shooting in Biloxi has left a 14-year-old wounded.

Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials have closed the road off, and the scene is active as of 9:16 p.m.

The victim was transported via AMR to a nearby dog park on Popp’s Ferry Road, where they were loaded into a helicopter to be taken to a nearby hospital.

We will work to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

