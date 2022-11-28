Beautiful Monday. Storms Return Midweek.

It’s going to be another nice day! We’ll see a little cloud cover this morning, but we expect more sunshine by the afternoon. We’re going to be mild with highs near 70.

We’re not going to cool down too much tonight thanks to a breeze from the south. A little fog is possible by early Tuesday morning, and we’ll notice an increase in the humidity. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The humidity will increase that night ahead of a cold front, and we’ll likely see showers and storms early Wednesday morning. There is a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and a brief tornado.

Most of the rain will clear by midday on Wednesday. We’ll still warm up into the mid 70s, but much colder air will arrive that night. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny, but chilly! Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.