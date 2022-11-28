WLOX Careers
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say

Highland Drive
Highland Drive(Noah Noble)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An update on the Sunday night shooting that left a 14-year-old wounded: Captain Goldsworthy with the Biloxi Police tells us the teen is alert and talking.

The teen was transported to the hospital via helicopter after being shot Sunday night.

Police responded to the area of Highland Drive just after 9 p.m. Officials closed the road off, and the scene was active as of 9:16 p.m.

The victim was transported via AMR to a nearby dog park on Popp’s Ferry Road, where they were loaded into a helicopter to be taken to a nearby hospital.

We will work to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

